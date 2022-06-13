10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $133.00 $61.0K 2.5K 19.5K AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $23.00 $40.8K 625 3.3K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $240.00 $44.2K 5.7K 1.1K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $170.00 $38.6K 634 515 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $155.00 $68.0K 206 420 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $32.4K 801 352 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $25.3K 2.7K 283 AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $105.00 $26.8K 21.5K 263 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $36.7K 3.0K 173 SPLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $25.2K 1.6K 157

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 2520 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 2400 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 5751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $3610.0 per contract. There were 801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OKTA OKTA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $2815.0 per contract. There were 2742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 221 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $2440.0 per contract. There were 21565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 585 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $1115.0 per contract. There were 3090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPLK SPLK, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 221 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $1575.0 per contract. There were 1676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

