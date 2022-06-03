10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $145.00 $27.0K 6.0K 24.7K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $185.00 $26.0K 1.5K 5.6K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $270.00 $31.3K 2.4K 5.0K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $190.00 $27.6K 1.0K 1.9K CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $165.00 $35.3K 747 1.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $32.50 $93.0K 3.3K 856 AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $90.00 $30.4K 10.1K 633 REKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $33.7K 4.3K 408 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $34.8K 1.5K 353 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $38.5K 3.4K 190

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 6067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 2438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 114 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 1042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 378 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 3398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 378 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 10197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REKR REKR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 231 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 408 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 4392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 1549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL MRVL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 3486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.