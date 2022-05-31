10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $125.00 $1.2 million 1.1K 2.5K DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $42.3K 7.6K 942 XOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $95.00 $33.1K 28.2K 748 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $195.00 $80.8K 850 487 HES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $91.5K 482 311 CDEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $25.0K 25.6K 300 HAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $47.00 $38.5K 1.8K 100 EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $42.00 $38.4K 363 41 FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $137.65 $33.8K 4.0K 35 PXD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $295.00 $29.2K 2.8K 27

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For COP COP, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 1128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DVN DVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 7620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XOM XOM, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 28208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVX CVX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 188 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.8K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HES HES, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.5K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CDEV CDEV, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 25682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HAL HAL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 1835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EQT EQT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 108 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FANG FANG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $137.65 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $3389.0 per contract. There were 4021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PXD PXD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 108 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $1950.0 per contract. There were 2831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.