10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $185.00 $63.9K 2.0K 14.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $102.00 $42.0K 1.2K 7.8K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $33.7K 21.0K 3.8K PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $60.2K 2.8K 2.6K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $81.00 $43.7K 868 2.2K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $140.00 $29.2K 4.8K 1.2K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $56.7K 4.4K 1.0K IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $150.00 $37.6K 5.6K 1.0K MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $270.00 $104.0K 2.1K 996 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $225.00 $73.3K 20.0K 908

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 2064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 1290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 21076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PATH PATH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 239 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 287 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 2880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 4888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 175 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 4418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1083 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 85 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 5676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 2128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 996 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 806 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.3K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 20092 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

