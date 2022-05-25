10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $30.5K 4.4K 41.4K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $139.00 $40.4K 7.4K 26.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $145.00 $51.6K 6.0K 4.9K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $423.4K 24.1K 2.4K ZM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $90.00 $57.2K 1.5K 2.0K SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $130.00 $105.0K 2.5K 1.8K CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $440.0K 2.9K 1.4K AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $270.0K 4.2K 972 WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $33.4K 7.9K 758 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $56.0K 769 755

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 4466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $139.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 7459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 266 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 6061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1580 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $423.4K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 24119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 114 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $1193.0 per contract. There were 1512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 2518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 240 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $440.0K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 2936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT AMAT, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $270.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 4277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC WDC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 167 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 7969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

