10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $180.00 $26.0K 3.1K 6.9K T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $79.6K 6.3K 2.8K TWTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $36.00 $400.5K 10.1K 2.4K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $18.00 $32.6K 4.1K 1.8K RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $28.00 $68.6K 1.6K 1.5K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $39.4K 5.1K 1.0K AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $75.1K 3.0K 545 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $2060.00 $26.9K 156 457 VTEX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $5.00 $34.5K 300 300 GOOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $2300.00 $39.0K 74 168

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FB FB, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 3146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T T, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 916 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.6K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 6307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $400.5K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 10196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 241 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 4192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 375 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.6K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 1666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WBD WBD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 150 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 276 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 5154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 115 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 274 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.1K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 3078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2060.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $2693.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VTEX VTEX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $3900.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

