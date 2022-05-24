10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $138.00 $32.6K 9.4K 38.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $150.00 $60.8K 7.2K 8.8K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $252.50 $51.7K 1.6K 2.7K MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $37.50 $159.5K 102 2.7K CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/03/22 $138.00 $55.8K 17 2.2K AVYA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $4.00 $27.9K 2.4K 1.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $95.00 $45.5K 17.4K 1.0K ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $41.9K 799 906 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $43.7K 644 839 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $26.4K 4.0K 815

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 9487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $406.0 per contract. There were 7220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL MRVL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2750 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.5K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD CRWD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 3, 2022. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVYA AVYA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 233 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 2465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 17411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM ZM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 241 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 322 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 241 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 4086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

