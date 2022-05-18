10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $27.0K 37.2K 55.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $29.6K 33.0K 22.0K SQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $65.00 $33.0K 1.4K 2.1K INTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $45.00 $29.8K 12.7K 1.5K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $37.2K 31.9K 1.4K PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $230.4K 9.2K 1.1K ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $25.2K 182 626 WDAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $1.2 million 678 550 NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $180.00 $26.1K 2.7K 449 TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $29.7K 7.8K 378

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 37295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $594.0 per contract. There were 33003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 12702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 31983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.4K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 9217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 127 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDAY WDAY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 247 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $2415.0 per contract. There were 678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 93 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $2615.0 per contract. There were 2724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN TXN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 7836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.