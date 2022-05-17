10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $800.00 $32.5K 14.8K 61.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $2300.00 $127.0K 2.7K 7.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $90.00 $28.3K 7.4K 5.2K W PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $304.2K 5 1.2K CZR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $27.1K 2.1K 926 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $57.50 $32.1K 2.0K 830 BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $5.00 $27.2K 22.5K 825 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $50.2K 5.7K 557 GOEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $35.7K 5.0K 550 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $305.00 $28.3K 552 384

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 14814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.0K, with a price of $2590.0 per contract. There were 2768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 93 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $304.0 per contract. There were 7403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 612 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 606 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $304.2K, with a price of $502.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR CZR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 2183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 2082 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG BBIG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 22526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 5756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOEV GOEV, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 5040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.