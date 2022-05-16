9 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHPT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $9.50 $455.7K 320 15.0K UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $456.0K 13.4K 3.6K DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $400.00 $48.3K 946 757 RTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $98.00 $44.5K 18 582 LYFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $97.0K 1.8K 164 UNP CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $235.00 $79.9K 0 133 PWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $66.0K 240 100 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $48.4K 1.5K 100 AGCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $100.00 $38.2K 0 15

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For CHPT CHPT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 11994 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $455.7K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $456.0K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 13417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE DE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 157 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RTX RTX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 484 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT LYFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.0K, with a price of $1155.0 per contract. There were 1878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNP UNP, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.9K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PWR PWR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS UPS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 1574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AGCO AGCO, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $2550.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

