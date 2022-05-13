10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $180.00 $32.2K 4.4K 21.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $90.00 $36.0K 8.8K 8.2K SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $92.50 $1.8 million 391 2.9K AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $63.7K 27.9K 1.4K QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $135.00 $26.2K 4.0K 938 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $140.00 $40.0K 275 392 DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $671.4K 2.5K 260 PANW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $300.00 $600.0K 34 240 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $57.50 $104.8K 2.7K 227 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $110.8K 39.1K 222

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 4464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 8858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 2800 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.8 million, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 27908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 4051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU DOCU, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 246 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $671.4K, with a price of $2730.0 per contract. There were 2567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 616 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $600.0K, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL MRVL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.8K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 2709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.8K, with a price of $1385.0 per contract. There were 39180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

