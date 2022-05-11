10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $165.00 $45.3K 213 2.6K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $326.2K 10.4K 2.2K U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $40.00 $43.5K 2.9K 1.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $175.00 $33.4K 4.2K 1.7K AFRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $16.00 $81.9K 647 1.5K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $40.9K 2.6K 1.3K KD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $80.0K 125 1.3K AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $78.8K 10.4K 884 S PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $17.50 $240.0K 24 800 CORZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $7.50 $78.0K 3.9K 608

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $2160.0 per contract. There were 213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 254 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $326.2K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 10428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U U, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 2964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $1155.0 per contract. There were 4294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 236 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $347.0 per contract. There were 647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 2610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KD KD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 254 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.8K, with a price of $3585.0 per contract. There were 10408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding S S, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ CORZ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 3915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

