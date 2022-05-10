10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $88.00 $108.9K 1.2K 16.1K RNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $34.4K 1 4.2K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/13/22 $270.00 $55.0K 2.4K 3.4K V CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $200.00 $243.4K 205 2.3K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $50.00 $33.0K 639 1.9K ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $390.00 $713.8K 130 1.2K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $85.00 $29.2K 677 1.2K AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $355.2K 6.2K 804 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $29.0K 203 662 ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $29.7K 1.6K 655

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 474 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RNG RNG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $1721.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 2453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 557 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $243.4K, with a price of $437.0 per contract. There were 205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U U, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1931 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE ADBE, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $713.8K, with a price of $2867.0 per contract. There were 130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 384 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $355.2K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 6276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NET NET, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $558.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 255 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 1606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

