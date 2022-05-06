9 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLRY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $6.00 $86.9K 2.8K 649 TGTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $97.5K 18.9K 500 EXAS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $56.50 $65.6K 430 413 JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $40.6K 2.9K 140 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $72.50 $35.8K 3 92 ICPT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $25.3K 2.4K 69 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $31.5K 1.5K 67 TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $550.00 $83.6K 754 62 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $28.1K 191 29

• Regarding TLRY TLRY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 591 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.9K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 2896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGTX TGTX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 259 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 18907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXAS EXAS, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $56.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.6K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ JNJ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 259 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 2937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY BMY, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 224 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ICPT ICPT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 259 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 2478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $1755.0 per contract. There were 1539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMO TMO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 259 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.6K, with a price of $5577.0 per contract. There were 754 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN AMGN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

