10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $215.00 $25.0K 6.4K 23.2K ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $105.00 $70.7K 610 2.2K RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $1.4 million 5.2K 1.4K SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $85.00 $235.4K 367 611 VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $80.5K 1.1K 461 GOOG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $2300.00 $63.1K 447 415 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $131.00 $33.4K 1.0K 352 NYT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $38.00 $42.8K 20 337 DISH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $31.00 $37.0K 2.3K 100 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $133.00 $49.4K 100 50

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For FB FB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 6446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 6, 2022. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.7K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $1235.0 per contract. There were 5241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 541 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 60 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.4K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.5K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 1156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 17 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $12620.0 per contract. There were 447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTWO TTWO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 352 contract(s) at a $131.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 1013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NYT NYT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 331 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISH DISH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 13, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 2305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU BIDU, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

