10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/29/22 $900.00 $57.0K 2.8K 21.5K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $14.00 $57.0K 59.5K 10.1K CCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $17.50 $800.0K 47.8K 5.0K SKX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/29/22 $39.00 $67.5K 2.6K 2.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $2800.00 $27.3K 511 1.8K ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $184.9K 1.8K 919 OSTK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $33.00 $176.4K 108 529 HLT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $29.3K 5.0K 500 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $19.50 $43.0K 71 370 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $159.3K 179 306

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 2834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1097 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 59528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 268 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $800.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 47817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKX SKX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 2654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $9100.0 per contract. There were 511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1891 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY ETSY, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.9K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 1825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSTK OSTK, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 497 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $176.4K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HLT HLT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 268 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $3670.0 per contract. There were 5011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 6, 2022. This event was a transfer of 368 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 233 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.3K, with a price of $4830.0 per contract. There were 179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

