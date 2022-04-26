10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $200.00 $45.5K 5.6K 22.8K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $152.50 $84.2K 6.3K 6.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $275.00 $40.7K 1.7K 6.6K ZEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $251.0K 23.0K 4.5K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/29/22 $120.00 $99.5K 59 2.2K ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $43.5K 1.1K 1.8K INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $430.00 $175.5K 1 652 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $47.8K 5.1K 398 TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $105.00 $25.4K 7.4K 238 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $90.00 $32.6K 2.5K 238

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 198 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 5648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 29, 2022. Parties traded 333 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.2K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 6371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6785 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 1701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZEN ZEN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 577 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $251.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 23068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 181 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 1117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTU INTU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.5K, with a price of $4500.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 269 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $9568.0 per contract. There were 5123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $1415.0 per contract. There were 7405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 416 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $1920.0 per contract. There were 2541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

