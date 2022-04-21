10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $180.00 $43.4K 20.4K 16.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $210.00 $76.7K 7.9K 9.9K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $36.0K 3.4K 2.8K HPQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $36.00 $35.1K 11.8K 2.8K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $300.00 $27.4K 7.7K 2.2K ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $180.00 $45.6K 1.6K 1.5K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $112.00 $31.8K 36 1.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $203.7K 2.3K 778 APPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $123.0K 756 513 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $188.0K 6.5K 503

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 904 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 20491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 297 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.7K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 7960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 274 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $1803.0 per contract. There were 3476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPQ HPQ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 255 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 11805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2817 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $548.0 per contract. There were 7792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $2280.0 per contract. There were 1647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1093 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 120 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 679 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $203.7K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APPS APPS, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.0K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 274 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.0K, with a price of $8955.0 per contract. There were 6511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

