10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $210.00 $57.3K 6.2K 21.6K NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $225.00 $88.2K 643 16.0K SNAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/22/22 $32.00 $28.5K 784 4.7K T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $19.00 $86.3K 8.3K 3.2K DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $30.3K 36.3K 1.6K PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $27.50 $108.0K 7.2K 1.5K GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $2610.00 $25.1K 86 185 TTWO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $84.0K 1.5K 171 CHTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $520.00 $61.5K 41 103 MTCH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/29/22 $89.00 $41.8K 194 95

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FB FB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 343 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 6208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 78 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.2K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 643 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 784 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T T, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 2468 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.3K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 8345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $3367.0 per contract. There were 36337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS PINS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 7254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $2610.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTWO TTWO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $1642.0 per contract. There were 1508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHTR CHTR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTCH MTCH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $89.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

