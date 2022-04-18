10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $220.00 $135.3K 5.2K 49.8K ADI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $713.7K 902 3.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $182.9K 28.9K 1.7K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $140.8K 3.3K 1.4K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $275.00 $697.5K 7.2K 1.4K CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $225.00 $63.6K 700 892 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $28.0K 4.1K 870 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $50.7K 1.3K 448 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $13.00 $29.7K 1.7K 435 SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/22/22 $121.00 $47.7K 267 290

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 282 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.3K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 5270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADI ADI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2799 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $713.7K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.9K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 28939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1785 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.8K, with a price of $5629.0 per contract. There were 3336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $697.5K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 7235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD CRWD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 4105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 277 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $8460.0 per contract. There were 1368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT RIOT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 1789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $121.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.