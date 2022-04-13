10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $1020.00 $29.1K 3.5K 31.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $3100.00 $25.8K 2.1K 12.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $19.00 $32.5K 9.6K 5.4K FTCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $17.50 $533.8K 1.2K 3.2K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $83.00 $26.8K 414 1.0K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $48.6K 38.6K 507 GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $140.7K 810 246 SIX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $37.50 $129.3K 371 244 CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/22/22 $71.00 $48.3K 81 204 HLT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $98.6K 4.8K 133

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $1020.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 3593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $3100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $2350.0 per contract. There were 2119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL CCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 9680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTCH FTCH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 3273 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $533.8K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 1282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH NCLH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 282 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $489.0 per contract. There were 38643 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.7K, with a price of $1621.0 per contract. There were 810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIX SIX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 244 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.3K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR CZR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $243.0 per contract. There were 81 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HLT HLT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 282 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.6K, with a price of $3400.0 per contract. There were 4888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

