10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KNX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $50.00 $125.0K 474 2.5K GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $27.8K 1.8K 1.0K ZEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $7.50 $48.7K 769 270 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $195.00 $30.0K 1.6K 233 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $210.00 $27.6K 538 208 ALK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $52.50 $31.2K 514 167 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $88.00 $75.5K 16 150 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/08/22 $430.00 $44.3K 24 58 CMI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $33.0K 609 30 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $450.00 $39.9K 394 24

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding KNX KNX, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE GE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 183 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 1895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZEV ZEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 1661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS UPS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALK ALK, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIM ZIM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.5K, with a price of $1510.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE DE, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMI CMI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 298 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMT LMT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 172 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $2850.0 per contract. There were 394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

