10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $280.00 $30.9K 8.9K 28.9K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $240.00 $46.5K 1.5K 22.4K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $140.00 $45.0K 1.7K 10.1K AAPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $175.00 $30.0K 27.9K 5.1K FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $75.00 $64.0K 4.1K 2.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $450.00 $32.4K 433 1.6K EPAM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $220.00 $75.1K 179 646 AMPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.50 $25.3K 524 451 VMW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $28.1K 1.1K 314 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $240.00 $82.0K 263 293

Explanation

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $618.0 per contract. There were 8921 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 27996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR FSLR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 4129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 816 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $1620.0 per contract. There were 433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EPAM EPAM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 17 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.1K, with a price of $5010.0 per contract. There were 179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMPL AMPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 175 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VMW VMW, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 298 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 1120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

