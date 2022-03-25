10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/25/22 $275.00 $42.6K 7.8K 51.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $175.00 $41.2K 22.4K 4.2K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $67.5K 38.5K 3.5K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $80.00 $43.3K 5.1K 3.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $119.00 $48.8K 1.5K 3.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $450.00 $29.1K 378 1.5K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $115.00 $26.8K 17.0K 1.0K ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $432.50 $43.0K 108 867 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $210.00 $29.5K 3.9K 156 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $120.00 $40.4K 459 118

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 283 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 7822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $679.0 per contract. There were 22408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 301 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 38528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 179 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 5193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $119.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 1572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 819 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1455.0 per contract. There were 378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1568 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 20 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 17064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE ADBE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $432.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 867 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $1970.0 per contract. There were 3912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.