10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $220.00 $71.4K 5.0K 12.4K BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $35.00 $54.9K 3.6K 2.2K GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $2800.00 $27.4K 455 1.6K SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $32.00 $88.7K 1.9K 1.3K VZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $31.5K 15.2K 1.0K GOOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $2800.00 $32.8K 677 722 VOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $16.00 $28.5K 0 717 PARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $655.2K 6.4K 537 SST CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $10.00 $54.4K 506 147 T PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $29.00 $44.4K 836 70

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For FB FB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on April 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.4K, with a price of $476.0 per contract. There were 5047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI BILI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 283 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 3619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 1, 2022. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $4573.0 per contract. There were 455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.7K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 1992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ VZ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 302 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 15251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $2050.0 per contract. There were 677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VOD VOD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on April 8, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PARA PARA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 666 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 420 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $655.2K, with a price of $1560.0 per contract. There were 6493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SST SST, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 124 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $439.0 per contract. There were 506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T T, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 113 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

