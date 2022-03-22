10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $165.00 $27.6K 9.3K 56.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/25/22 $114.00 $47.6K 4.7K 4.6K PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $600.00 $37.8K 1.4K 3.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $520.00 $25.2K 5.9K 2.1K SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $29.7K 965 1.4K GTLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $62.5K 844 742 JNPR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $38.00 $51.4K 510 518 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $480.00 $80.9K 624 448 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/22/22 $120.00 $49.5K 1.0K 281 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $26.5K 6.0K 254

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 446 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 9322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 4796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4698 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3075 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 668 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 5953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $1485.0 per contract. There were 965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GTLB GTLB, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNPR JNPR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 468 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE ADBE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.9K, with a price of $2130.0 per contract. There were 624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 22, 2022. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 304 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $1155.0 per contract. There were 6062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.