10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $89.7K 252 1.7K BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $67.50 $26.6K 16.0K 822 ARQT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $20.00 $150.0K 1 500 STAA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $39.0K 1.7K 353 LNTH CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $180.0K 702 200 NVTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $94.0K 1.5K 99 TDOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $25.9K 874 78 KYMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $45.00 $27.8K 30 78 CCXI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $28.8K 195 75 MRVI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $35.00 $27.8K 1.1K 57

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For MDT MDT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 27 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 272 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.7K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY BMY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 16057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARQT ARQT, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 182 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STAA STAA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 1785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LNTH LNTH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVTA NVTA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 308 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 1573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 99 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDOC TDOC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KYMR KYMR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCXI CCXI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 308 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVI MRVI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 1108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

