10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $32.00 $30.6K 15.4K 6.6K FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $207.50 $57.2K 6.2K 6.1K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $22.00 $52.8K 7.5K 4.9K PARA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $46.7K 20.2K 2.0K BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $31.8K 4.2K 284 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $40.1K 656 79 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $330.00 $95.7K 992 55 GOOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $2800.00 $31.2K 344 31 MTCH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $59.7K 1.2K 29 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $2540.00 $91.2K 99 12

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 15488 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB FB, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 854 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 6261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILI BILI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 7542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PARA PARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 310 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $868.0 per contract. There were 20230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 310 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 4236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $4010.0 per contract. There were 656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.7K, with a price of $1915.0 per contract. There were 992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $3121.0 per contract. There were 344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTCH MTCH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 310 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $2060.0 per contract. There were 1295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2540.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.2K, with a price of $9120.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

