10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $152.50 $32.5K 8.5K 23.4K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $100.00 $41.5K 2.3K 3.5K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $230.00 $25.2K 17.9K 2.1K AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $122.00 $29.9K 80 1.0K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $280.00 $45.0K 1.0K 825 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $25.7K 11.1K 735 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $164.7K 128 458 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $135.00 $117.3K 3.0K 442 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/22/22 $110.00 $86.1K 30 429 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $54.6K 3.1K 352

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 165 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 8568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 2301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $1405.0 per contract. There were 17992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT AMAT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 1023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 311 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $527.0 per contract. There were 11135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.7K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 273 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.3K, with a price of $432.0 per contract. There were 3004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on April 22, 2022. This event was a transfer of 427 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.1K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 311 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $3900.0 per contract. There were 3172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.