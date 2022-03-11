10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $157.50 $26.1K 13.4K 52.0K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $220.00 $97.2K 7.9K 3.6K AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $26.8K 14.2K 1.3K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $40.9K 4.0K 1.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $59.3K 11.6K 942 MSFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $295.00 $49.4K 885 739 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $332.4K 1.7K 715 CSCO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $52.50 $49.0K 14.9K 519 VLDR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $150.0K 9.4K 500 DQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $45.00 $70.2K 1.1K 348

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 13483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 162 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 7947 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 14248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ CORZ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 431 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 4076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.3K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 11637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 679 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $4940.0 per contract. There were 885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM IBM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 715 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $332.4K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 1746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 14918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VLDR VLDR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 9433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DQ DQ, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 34 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.2K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

