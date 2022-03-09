10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $162.50 $57.9K 20.3K 54.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $210.00 $54.2K 985 14.6K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $285.00 $68.1K 2.2K 4.8K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $112.00 $28.8K 2.1K 2.3K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $28.8K 18.4K 1.3K PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $30.0K 12.3K 1.2K DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $32.3K 1.9K 767 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $58.0K 14.5K 689 DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $32.0K 2.4K 590 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $360.9K 4.8K 556

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 331 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 20359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $2715.0 per contract. There were 985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.1K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 2286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 2118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 18495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $10018.0 per contract. There were 12393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 317 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $3590.0 per contract. There were 1972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 317 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $1185.0 per contract. There were 14562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU DOCU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 317 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $1392.0 per contract. There were 2400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 317 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 192 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.9K, with a price of $1880.0 per contract. There were 4814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.