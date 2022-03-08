10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $850.00 $39.8K 3.7K 35.3K LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $22.00 $88.2K 6.1K 3.0K RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $85.2K 2.2K 996 BIG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $35.00 $54.0K 2.4K 986 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $99.00 $71.4K 192 748 PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $80.5K 16.5K 636 BBIG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $2.00 $38.5K 6 501 XPEV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $319.9K 3.8K 192 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $109.00 $42.1K 24 163 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $115.00 $39.5K 547 159

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $1660.0 per contract. There were 3739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 470 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.2K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 6134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3069 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 147 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.2K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 2216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 996 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIG BIG, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 2402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 986 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $99.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.4K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON PTON, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 682 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 264 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 16568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIG BBIG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 227 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV XPEV, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 318 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $319.9K, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 3835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $109.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $917.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.