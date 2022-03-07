10 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $85.00 $26.8K 3.5K 6.0K OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $55.00 $37.0K 1.7K 2.8K FANG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $130.00 $36.0K 4.4K 1.1K HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $35.00 $25.2K 5.2K 866 BTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $15.00 $157.1K 542 745 MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $26.00 $132.5K 14.6K 702 PBR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $38.0K 114.8K 656 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $28.0K 8.4K 496 NOV CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $18.00 $33.0K 156 137 SHEL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $44.9K 1.0K 100

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For XOM XOM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 3537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OXY OXY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 1744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FANG FANG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 4445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HAL HAL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 5237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTU BTU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 683 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.1K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRO MRO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 14696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PBR PBR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 319 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 114866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DVN DVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 8476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOV NOV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHEL SHEL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $499.0 per contract. There were 1065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.