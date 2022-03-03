10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $27.6K 7.5K 11.0K SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $32.7K 6.1K 6.8K ZEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $130.00 $30.0K 19.5K 3.1K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $270.00 $32.0K 9.3K 2.1K DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $145.00 $33.6K 188 1.9K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $110.00 $45.9K 13.8K 1.7K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $165.00 $77.3K 2.3K 1.2K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $79.00 $135.5K 348 1.1K STM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $79.8K 1.9K 315 NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $111.00 $31.8K 63 246

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $1315.0 per contract. There were 7591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 323 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 6185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZEN ZEN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 19500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 9389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 181 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1927 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 13870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 183 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.3K, with a price of $422.0 per contract. There were 2391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.5K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STM STM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NET NET, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $111.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.