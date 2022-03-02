10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $245.00 $26.7K 6.9K 20.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $118.00 $56.7K 3.0K 19.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $300.00 $30.6K 5.8K 8.5K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $115.00 $32.0K 3.4K 2.1K ZEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $145.00 $94.8K 29 1.1K STX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $125.00 $121.0K 54 629 CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $60.00 $62.7K 1.1K 626 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $310.00 $33.9K 1.7K 577 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $190.00 $64.5K 6.6K 518 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $400.00 $375.8K 327 256

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 6902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 3084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 5845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 3470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZEN ZEN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 593 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.8K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STX STX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 602 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.0K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 510 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 1147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 1720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 6609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 144 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $375.8K, with a price of $2610.0 per contract. There were 327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.