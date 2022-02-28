10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $215.00 $38.2K 4.9K 15.2K GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $4500.00 $74.0K 110 3.4K SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $135.00 $26.9K 1.0K 1.9K GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $2750.00 $31.0K 474 926 PLTK CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $22.50 $52.0K 2.9K 510 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $302.0K 2.8K 467 BILI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $35.00 $126.2K 5.9K 257 SKLZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $5.00 $45.9K 758 200 TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $96.5K 8.5K 127 SNAP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $35.50 $37.9K 226 105

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FB FB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 4927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 473 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $4500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $2960.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 1072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $2750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTK PLTK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 2970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU BIDU, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $302.0K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 2801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI BILI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.2K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 5988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKLZ SKLZ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.5K, with a price of $965.0 per contract. There were 8569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $35.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $474.0 per contract. There were 226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

