10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $47.00 $55.3K 8.3K 13.9K NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $80.00 $90.0K 731 467 TDOC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $70.00 $53.3K 1.0K 280 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $125.00 $54.5K 337 272 TLRY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $11.50 $61.9K 3 115 ARWR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $111.0K 634 100 DHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $270.00 $32.7K 69 59 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $44.3K 21.3K 20 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $125.00 $25.4K 233 15 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $54.7K 36 12

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BSX BSX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1288 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.3K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 8396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX NVAX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDOC TDOC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 50 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.3K, with a price of $1066.0 per contract. There were 1098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA MRNA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TLRY TLRY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.9K, with a price of $539.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARWR ARWR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.0K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHR DHR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CI CI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 331 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $4430.0 per contract. There were 21329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV ABBV, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 177 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $2540.0 per contract. There were 233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMGN AMGN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $4565.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.