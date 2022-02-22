10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|AAPL
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|02/25/22
|$165.00
|$44.0K
|18.7K
|29.2K
|AMD
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|02/25/22
|$115.00
|$33.4K
|4.6K
|8.2K
|SQ
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|02/25/22
|$110.00
|$87.1K
|2.6K
|1.6K
|SNOW
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/11/22
|$260.00
|$346.0K
|59
|436
|RNG
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|02/25/22
|$150.00
|$46.8K
|19
|408
|PANW
|PUT
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|02/25/22
|$460.00
|$188.5K
|334
|337
|ENPH
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$150.00
|$46.8K
|604
|305
|V
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/18/22
|$225.00
|$84.4K
|4.4K
|281
|MU
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|10/21/22
|$90.00
|$57.3K
|253
|174
|INTC
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/19/24
|$50.00
|$59.6K
|4.4K
|145
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 177 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 18762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29289 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $334.0 per contract. There were 4605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8273 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 25, 2022. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.1K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 2654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1654 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on March 11, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $346.0K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 436 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RNG RNG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PANW PANW, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.5K, with a price of $1885.0 per contract. There were 334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 337 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For V V, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 155 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.4K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 4487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 281 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 241 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $1365.0 per contract. There were 253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 696 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 4402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 145 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
