10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $60.00 $219.6K 17.7K 11.5K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $240.00 $33.6K 7.0K 3.8K NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $400.00 $29.0K 12.5K 836 SNAP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $35.00 $29.0K 6.6K 240 GOOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $2700.00 $39.2K 47 206 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $52.0K 1.3K 123 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $2700.00 $49.7K 110 121 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $162.50 $28.8K 188 78 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $26.7K 1.4K 58 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $43.2K 131 33

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 366 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $219.6K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 17758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB FB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 7001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 12533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP SNAP, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 6636 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 702 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $2700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $39260.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 702 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $2700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $49720.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU ROKU, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $1255.0 per contract. There were 188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 338 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $8910.0 per contract. There were 1420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA CMCSA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $2275.0 per contract. There were 131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

