10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $170.00 $34.0K 34.4K 25.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $117.00 $29.1K 5.2K 22.8K SABR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $40.3K 9.1K 5.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $330.00 $35.5K 6.3K 3.9K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $55.2K 9.7K 3.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $260.00 $38.8K 3.6K 2.6K SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $295.00 $51.0K 2.5K 1.6K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $1.1 million 31.6K 1.5K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $93.00 $37.6K 578 1.0K HEAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $55.0K 86 500

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 235 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 34498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 5238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SABR SABR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 3013 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 9197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 6307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 9706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 3676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $2550.0 per contract. There were 2566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 703 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 31664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1591 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $376.0 per contract. There were 578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HEAR HEAR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

