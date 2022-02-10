10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $170.00 $28.0K 9.1K 3.7K RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $29.5K 5.0K 3.4K FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $210.00 $102.1K 3.9K 1.4K ZNGA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $9.00 $42.1K 14.4K 1.0K SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $38.00 $31.9K 747 553 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $402.0K 3.7K 240 GOOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $2800.00 $37.5K 1.8K 222 GOOGL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $2800.00 $310.7K 769 165 TMUS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $135.00 $83.0K 299 102 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $79.5K 496 72

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 9192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 5096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 276 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.1K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 3968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZNGA ZNGA, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 796 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 14457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 415 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 127 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $402.0K, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 3776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $4695.0 per contract. There were 1874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 36 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $310.7K, with a price of $9410.0 per contract. There were 769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMUS TMUS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.0K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.5K, with a price of $2410.0 per contract. There were 496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.