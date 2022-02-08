10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $172.50 $68.0K 16.9K 67.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $250.00 $42.3K 5.9K 26.0K QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $180.00 $30.0K 2.6K 3.8K SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $45.7K 2.9K 3.1K AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $687.7K 415 1.3K DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $740.0K 4.4K 753 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $165.00 $35.4K 83 578 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $209.2K 3.7K 512 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $200.00 $102.3K 235 379 DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $511.0K 726 350

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 16924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 5943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26061 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM QCOM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 2653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 346 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $2180.0 per contract. There were 2972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1300 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $687.7K, with a price of $529.0 per contract. There were 415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 129 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $740.0K, with a price of $2960.0 per contract. There were 4450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on March 25, 2022. Parties traded 472 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 346 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.2K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 3765 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWLO TWLO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.3K, with a price of $1315.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU DOCU, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $511.0K, with a price of $1460.0 per contract. There were 726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.