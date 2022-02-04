10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $240.00 $34.0K 2.7K 5.5K TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $37.00 $31.1K 3.1K 2.3K VZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $52.50 $68.8K 9.5K 1.8K TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $157.50 $157.3K 93 801 DIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/11/22 $140.00 $38.4K 1.8K 765 ROKU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $200.00 $32.7K 3.3K 411 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $28.0K 4.1K 385 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $109.00 $55.5K 397 120 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $2855.00 $88.4K 40 101 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $430.00 $26.3K 89 19

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For FB FB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $669.0 per contract. There were 2778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 546 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 3135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 350 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 168 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 9569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1813 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTWO TTWO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 686 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.3K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 1805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 765 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 42 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 3361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 4140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMUS TMUS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $109.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $2855.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.4K, with a price of $4420.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $2630.0 per contract. There were 89 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.