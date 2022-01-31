10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $51.50 $125.0K 3.2K 2.6K GILD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $900.0K 4.6K 2.0K CNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $72.50 $239.0K 249 588 TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $66.9K 7.2K 439 BMY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $62.50 $30.0K 11.7K 314 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $85.00 $338.9K 26.1K 163 ALGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $600.00 $32.5K 30 150 MEDP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $280.0K 0 100 JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $190.00 $78.8K 110 80 CVS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $100.00 $46.7K 325 27

• Regarding PFE PFE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $51.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 3251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GILD GILD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 354 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $900.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 4633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CNC CNC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 347 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $239.0K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TDOC TDOC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 134 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.9K, with a price of $488.0 per contract. There were 7269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY BMY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 18 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 11706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $338.9K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 26190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALGN ALGN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MEDP MEDP, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 228 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $280.0K, with a price of $2800.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ JNJ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.8K, with a price of $1970.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS CVS, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 718 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $1868.0 per contract. There were 325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

