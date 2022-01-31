10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/04/22 $240.00 $63.1K 13.3K 51.7K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $170.00 $62.0K 27.6K 41.2K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $100.00 $50.7K 9.2K 8.5K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $115.00 $68.7K 448 1.5K PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $170.00 $39.7K 11.2K 663 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $135.00 $48.7K 4.5K 577 TEAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $638.5K 38 406 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $167.50 $46.4K 218 231 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $350.00 $49.0K 145 138 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $580.00 $26.2K 313 105

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 13352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 393 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 27640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 515 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 9206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.7K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $794.0 per contract. There were 11262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT AMAT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 4548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEAM TEAM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 718 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $638.5K, with a price of $6450.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $2450.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $5240.0 per contract. There were 313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

