10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|HOOD
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|02/04/22
|$12.00
|$33.9K
|2.6K
|8.3K
|SOFI
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$15.00
|$25.4K
|29.4K
|1.5K
|AX
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/18/22
|$55.00
|$81.6K
|296
|673
|BX
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$110.00
|$56.5K
|1.3K
|258
|JPM
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$150.00
|$25.4K
|2.5K
|212
|DFS
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/20/23
|$120.00
|$115.0K
|935
|190
|TROW
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|02/18/22
|$145.00
|$26.0K
|25
|91
|GS
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/28/22
|$360.00
|$38.7K
|354
|69
|MS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/20/23
|$110.00
|$38.4K
|3.2K
|52
|MSCI
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/16/22
|$600.00
|$27.9K
|38
|45
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 413 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 2657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8317 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 357 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 29419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1551 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AX AX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 154 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.6K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 673 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BX BX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 1321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For JPM JPM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 76 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 2568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding DFS DFS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 357 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 190 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TROW TROW, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GS GS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $1935.0 per contract. There were 354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MS MS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 357 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 3271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSCI MSCI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 231 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $1860.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.