10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $400.00 $50.5K 276 25.0K TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $36.00 $55.3K 3.2K 7.9K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $20.00 $28.5K 5.0K 7.9K PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $30.00 $41.7K 4.8K 1.3K ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $140.00 $28.5K 611 1.2K DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $1.0 million 1.0K 939 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $2650.00 $200.9K 67 769 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $80.00 $172.9K 4.1K 448 GOOG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $2700.00 $46.5K 894 310 NTES PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $88.2K 3 309

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1107 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.3K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 3200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 5008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 4890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $1155.0 per contract. There were 1013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $2650.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.9K, with a price of $5910.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.9K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 4183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $2700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $4657.0 per contract. There were 894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTES (NASDAQ:NTES), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

