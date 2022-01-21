10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $162.50 $44.2K 17.1K 89.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $250.00 $39.1K 1.7K 22.7K TDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $387.6K 0 2.9K SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $44.6K 2.1K 1.6K QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/25/22 $185.00 $522.9K 178 1.2K MSFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $295.00 $125.0K 4.2K 1.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $128.00 $41.7K 3.9K 736 DOCU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $120.00 $81.9K 1.8K 637 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $1.2 million 43 605 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $60.00 $27.5K 53 298

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 983 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 17183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 1727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDC (NYSE:TDC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1127 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $387.6K, with a price of $344.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $992.0 per contract. There were 2149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1260 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $522.9K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 56 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 4251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $614.0 per contract. There were 3941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 1822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 147 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $2100.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.