10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $1000.00 $56.3K 35.1K 50.6K PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $35.00 $390.9K 5.8K 4.8K DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $22.00 $41.6K 2.0K 4.4K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $15.00 $46.1K 28.0K 3.3K FTCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $94.5K 33.6K 2.1K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $22.00 $43.7K 66.2K 1.7K GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $106.00 $50.2K 173 1.2K MYTE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $45.0K 2.5K 1.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $128.00 $27.9K 800 971 FIVE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $55.0K 2.4K 943

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $1370.0 per contract. There were 35195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 1700 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $390.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 5811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 28, 2022. This event was a transfer of 375 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 2022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 823 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 28044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTCH (NYSE:FTCH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 33649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 66263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 189 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MYTE (NYSE:MYTE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 2536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVE (NASDAQ:FIVE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $5500.0 per contract. There were 2449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

