10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $42.50 $31.8K 11.6K 15.3K BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $230.00 $27.3K 1.9K 3.6K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $55.00 $67.1K 13.0K 2.6K HTZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $83.9K 2.1K 902 VORB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $7.50 $25.5K 2.2K 778 CAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $195.00 $28.3K 3 332 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $250.00 $53.7K 2.6K 303 DM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $5.00 $26.2K 2.7K 275 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $390.00 $46.9K 758 237 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $34.7K 264 115

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 11677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 1959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 959 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.1K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 13011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HTZ (NASDAQ:HTZ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 221 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.9K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VORB (NASDAQ:VORB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 2201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $4045.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX (NYSE:FDX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 2632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DM (NYSE:DM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 2741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE (NYSE:DE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $1235.0 per contract. There were 758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $737.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

